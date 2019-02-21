Services
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
6:00 PM
The Salvation Army
124 South Duke Street
Resources
York - Scott Brought of York, PA passed away on February 19, 2019 at the age of 54.

Scott was preceded in death by his father Richard E. Brought and survived by his mother Roxie Brought. His two children Shane Klinedinst and fiancé Bree, Carissa Spies and fiancé Jesse. His four grandchildren Jaren, Gabriel, William and Madelyn. His two Sisters Sherry Hicks and husband Lorne, Sandra Newson and husband Timothy. His 10 nieces and nephews and 6 great nieces and nephews.

Scott was born on November 20, 1964 in York, PA. His smile was contagious and he was loved by many.

A memorial service is scheduled for Friday, February 22, 2019 at 6:00 pm at The Salvation Army 124 South Duke Street. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Scott's life. In memory of Scott, donations can be made to the . The Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2019
