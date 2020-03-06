|
Scott E. Forsythe
West York - Scott E. Forsythe, 64, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the husband of the late Sharon "Chip" (Martin) Forsythe.
A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Stillmeadow Church of the Nazarene, 400 Stillmeadow Lane, York, PA with Pastor Bud Reedy and Pastor Josh Klinefeld officiating. A viewing will be held from 10-11:00 AM Saturday at the Church. Private burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Road, York is in charge of arrangements.
Born November 20, 1955 in York, a son of the late Kenneth and Mary Ellen Forsythe, he was a 1974 graduate of William Penn Senior High School. Mr. Forsythe had worked for Martin's Potato Rolls for 28 years and more recently with Martin's Potato Chip Co. He was an active member and volunteer at Stillmeadow Church of the Nazarene; was a Civil War enthusiast; and was an antique picker.
Mr. Forsythe is survived by two sons, Matthew S. and wife Angela Carr Forsythe of Franklin, TN and Alexander I. Forsythe of York; a granddaughter, Brynn Forsythe; a brother, Kevin and wife Anne Forsythe of St. Augustine, FL; and his girlfriend, Darlene Gamber of York.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020