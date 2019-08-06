Services
Scott Eugene Sheffer


1955 - 2019
Scott Eugene Sheffer Obituary
Scott Eugene Sheffer

York - Scott Eugene Sheffer, 64, entered into rest at 2:50 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Pappus House in York.

Born June 24, 1955 in Dover, he was a son of Faye M. (Wolgamuth) Sheffer of York and the late Walter P. Sheffer.

Scott graduated from Dover High School in 1973. He became a certified massage therapist through Baltimore School of Massage.

He worked as an inspector for Gichner Systems Group in Dallastown.

Scott was a member of St. Paul U.M. Church in Manchester. He loved hunting and fishing and enjoyed playing cards, especially Pinochle and playing Scrabble.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by two sisters, Sharon E. Sheffer of New Cumberland and Annette G. Sheffer of Dover; a sister-in-law and nephew, Leonora Sheffer and Joshua Sheffer, both of Andalusia, AL. He was preceded in death by his father and brother, Dr. Kim M. Sheffer.

Following cremation, relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Scott's memorial service at 11 a.m. and the visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Salem U.C.C., 2705 W. Canal Rd., Dover. Burial will be private in Salem Union Cemetery, Dover. Officiating will be the Rev. Ruthann Seibert. Emig Funeral Home, Dover, is serving his family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Pappus House, 253 Cherry St., York, PA 17402 or Salem U.C.C., 2705 W. Canal Rd., Dover, PA 17315.

www.emigfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 6, 2019
