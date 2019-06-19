|
|
Scott Francis O'Keefe
New Freedom - Scott Francis O'Keefe, 59, passed away at Hospice & Community Care in Mt. Joy on Sunday, June 16, 2019.
Scott was born in York and was the son of Grace (Sweeney) O'Keefe of Cambridge Springs, PA and the late Francis "Whitey" O'Keefe. He was employed at Seven's Sports Bar in New Freedom in the maintenance department and was an all-around "Handyman" who would tackle any type of project.
In addition to his mother Grace, he is survived by a son Jacob O'Keefe of New Freedom and two sisters Sandy, wife of Joe Itzoe of New Freedom and Pam Bradley of Cambridge Springs, PA.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family following cremation.
The family would like to thank Dr. Dan and nurses at Cancer Care of York for their support and help during Scott's illness.
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc in New Freedom is assisting the family with arrangements.
www.HartensteinCares.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 19, 2019