Scott L. Bathurst
1961 - 2020
Scott L. Bathurst

Springettsbury Twp. - Scott L. Bathurst, age 59, of Springettsbury Township, York, died Thursday, July 30, 2020 at his residence.

Born July 7, 1961 in York, he was a son of Esther N. (Chronis) Morris, of York, and the late Ralph L. Bathurst. He enjoyed football and fishing.

In addition to his mother, Mr. Bathurst is survived by a son, Travis S. Bathurst, of York; one granddaughter, Lily M. Bathurst; and two brothers, Nick Ferro and Anthony Ferro.

Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, 17403, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, 150 Monument Rd., Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.

KuhnerEquities.com






Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
863 South George Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-0053
