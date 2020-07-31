Scott L. BathurstSpringettsbury Twp. - Scott L. Bathurst, age 59, of Springettsbury Township, York, died Thursday, July 30, 2020 at his residence.Born July 7, 1961 in York, he was a son of Esther N. (Chronis) Morris, of York, and the late Ralph L. Bathurst. He enjoyed football and fishing.In addition to his mother, Mr. Bathurst is survived by a son, Travis S. Bathurst, of York; one granddaughter, Lily M. Bathurst; and two brothers, Nick Ferro and Anthony Ferro.Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, 17403, is in charge of arrangements.Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, 150 Monument Rd., Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.