Scott L. Larum
New Freedom - Scott L. Larum passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Born in Danville, IL, raised in Hoopeston, IL and Fort Wayne, IN, he was the son of the late Sanford and Jean (Parkins) Larum.
After working for Army intelligence in Germany, he earned his master's degree in education from SUNY Plattsburgh, NY.
Scott had a long and proud career with the Department of Defense, spanning 40 years and spending three years in Stuttgart, Germany and six years in Harrogate, England.
He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and playing with his dog Olive.
He is survived by his four children Ryan, Rachel, Amie and Mollie Larum; two sisters April and Jean; and Caroline Larum.
Scott was an extremely generous father and always put the support of his family before himself.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Scott's memory may be made to The Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA.org).
www.HartensteinCares.com
New Freedom - Scott L. Larum passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Born in Danville, IL, raised in Hoopeston, IL and Fort Wayne, IN, he was the son of the late Sanford and Jean (Parkins) Larum.
After working for Army intelligence in Germany, he earned his master's degree in education from SUNY Plattsburgh, NY.
Scott had a long and proud career with the Department of Defense, spanning 40 years and spending three years in Stuttgart, Germany and six years in Harrogate, England.
He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and playing with his dog Olive.
He is survived by his four children Ryan, Rachel, Amie and Mollie Larum; two sisters April and Jean; and Caroline Larum.
Scott was an extremely generous father and always put the support of his family before himself.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Scott's memory may be made to The Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA.org).
www.HartensteinCares.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.