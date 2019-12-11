|
|
Scott M. Longenecker
YORK - Scott M. Longenecker, 54, entered into rest unexpectedly Sunday, December 8, 2019 at his home.
Born August 20, 1965 in York, he was a son of Glen L. and Marcia A. (March) Longenecker of Wrightsville.
Scott graduated from Dallastown High School in 1983. He went on to serve in the U.S. Army as a combat engineer overseas in Panama and Somalia during Desert Storm.
Scott worked for Scottsdale School District in Arizona and most recently, locally for Amtrak.
Health and fitness was important to Scott. He enjoyed working out and working on cars.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son, London S. Longenecker and his wife (Emily) and daughter, Chelsea Longenecker, all of York; five grandchildren, Aiden, Britain, Calisi, Foxx and Maverick; a brother Kenneth R. Longenecker of Salt Lake City, UT; a sister, Gail K. Wolfgang of Lancaster; and his former wife and mother of his children, Kelly Kline of York. He was preceded in death by a sister, Gwen Longenecker Bostic.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Scott's celebration of life service at 11 a.m. and visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Mt. Pisgah Trinity U.M. Church, 5615 Mt. Pisgah Rd., York, where veteran's honors will be presented by the York County Veteran's Honor Guard. Officiating will be Rev. Keith Schmuck. Arrangements have been entrusted to Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc. Mount Wolf.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 600 River Ave., Suite 400, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019