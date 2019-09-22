|
|
Scott Schnur Sr.
York - Scott R. Schnur Sr., age 53, passed away suddenly, at home, surrounded by his family on September 18, 2019. He was the loving husband of Michelle L. (Palmeri) Schnur; together they shared over 29 years of marriage.
Scott was born in Baltimore MD on November 16, 1965. He graduated from Franklin Senior High School in Reisterstown MD. He currently worked as a Safety Director for McCormick Spices. He and his family also own East Lincoln Lanes in York. He was a lifelong entrepreneur and owned several comic book, collectibles and sports memorabilia stores over the years. He was a devoted and dedicated family man and husband and he cherished his children.
In addition to his loving wife Michelle; he is survived by his daughter Samantha Schnur and his son Scott R. Schnur Jr.; his parents John Schnur and Laura (Shaw) Schnur; his sister Brigitte Smith and her husband Ron of Ocala FL; his brother Steven Schnur and his wife Carolyn of MD and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service in celebration of his life will be held on Thursday at 11:00AM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc. of East York, 3670 E. Market St., York PA 17402 with Pastor Mark Fillmore officiating. He will be laid to rest following the service at Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens in Baltimore MD. Viewings will be held on Wednesday from 3:00PM - 5:00PM and 7:00PM - 9:00 PM at the funeral home and on Thursday from 10:00AM - 11:00AM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to his children's educational fund C/O Michelle Schnur, 3670 E. Market St., York PA 17402.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 22, 2019