Springettsbury Twp. - Scott W. Morris, age 56, of Springettsbury Township, York, died at 4:00 PM Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at his residence.



Born May 5, 1962 in Wilmington, Delaware, the son of William T. and Nancy (Simpson) Morris of York, the family moved to Loganville in 1965 and then to Springfield Township in 1973. Mr. Morris was active in Scouting entering as a Cub Scout, and in November of 1975 achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. He also received the God and Country Award in June of 1975.



A 1980 graduate of Dallastown High School he joined the US Marine Corps immediately following. After boot camp, he was assigned as an Amtrac Crew Chief and as a result traveled the world, spending a year in Okinawa. He later attended Coastal Caroline Community College, and after being honorably discharged in June 1984, attended the University of Delaware while serving in the Delaware Army National Guard, from which he was also honorably discharged



Mr. Morris had worked in several restaurants in the York area, and in Key West, Florida, opening the Meteor Smokehouse in 2007. In 2015, after a short visit to Oklahoma to help an acquaintance open a new restaurant, he returned to St. Augustine Beach, Florida to manage the food and beverage operations of the American Legion Post. In 2017, illness required that he return to York where he had family and friends. Mr. Morris was a member of the First Capitol Detachment #521 of the Marine Corps League, Shiloh American Legion Post #791, and the National Rifle Association.



In addition to his parents, Mr. Morris is survived by a sister, Lisa K. Smith, and her husband James of York; two nieces, Leigh K. Reilly and Erin A. Reilly; a nephew, Alexander Reilly; his former wife, Patrice DiLorenzo of New York; and a step granddaughter, Aurora Atkins of New York, whom he dearly loved.



A memorial service is scheduled for 11:00 AM Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, with the Rev. Dr. Paul Stambach officiating. Flag folding and taps will be presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.



Memorial contributions may be made to Life Path Christian Ministries, 367 West Market Street, York, PA 17401 or to Toys for Tots, c/o First Capitol Detachment, PO Box 7313, York, PA 17404.



