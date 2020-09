Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Sean's life story with friends and family

Share Sean's life story with friends and family

Sean Eric Turley Sr



On September 9th, 2020 Sean tragically left us.



Beloved Son of Mary Joy Stewart and Ward L. Turley and Brother Nick Turley



Beloved partner Danielle Benkert leaving behind a Son Sean Eric Turley Jr



and a Daughter Elizabeth Luise Turley



We will be having a celebration of life party for Sean









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store