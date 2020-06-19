Sean Thomas HealeyBakersfield, CA - Sean Healey, most recently of Bakersfield CA, passed away unexpectedly on June 13, 2020 while visiting York.Sean was born at York Hospital on October 2, 1987 and grew up in Jacobus, PA. As a youth, Sean liked visiting York County's Nixon Park Nature Center and hiking its trails. He was also fond of skipping "tones", wherever he encountered a body of still water. He enjoyed time spent at the family cabin in Michaux State Forest and summer vacations at Long Beach Island, NJ. He played football for the Dallastown Cougars and was a member of the 2000 Midget Championship team.After graduating from Dallastown Area High in 2006, Sean attended the YTI Career Institute in York. He was a graduate of YTI's Electrical Technology program. He was most recently employed as an electrician in Bakersfield CA, working in the commercial, new home construction and remodeling fields.Sean and his loving companion of 7 years, Morgan Billet, also from York, enjoyed traveling to new places, seeing the local sites and meeting new friends. Sean was especially fond of their pets: Jasmine, the boxer-mix and Jeffrey the cat.Morgan expects to give birth to their son, Phelan Axel Healey, in August. Besides Morgan and Phelan, Sean is survived by his parents, Karen and Mick Healey of Jacobus; an aunt, Pamela Shermeyer of Lathrup Village, MI; several maternal great-aunts and great-uncles and numerous cousins.A viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 23, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home, 2114 W. Market St. in York. The family requests that attendees wear masks due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A funeral service and burial of the cremains will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.