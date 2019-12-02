|
|
Seraphine A. Daugherty
York - Seraphine A. (Coyle) Daugherty, 87, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Providence Place. She was the wife of the late Norman E. Daugherty.
Born in York on September 20, 1932, Seraphine was the daughter of the late John J. and Kathryn R. (Mullen) Coyle. She was a graduate of York Catholic High School, lifetime member of St. Mary's Church and the Golden Nuggets. She was a loving homemaker, mother and grandmother on the Daugherty family farm.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, December 6, 2019 at St. Mary's Church, 309 S. George St, York with the Rev. John Kuchinsky as celebrant. Viewing will be one hour prior to Mass. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, East York is entrusted with arrangements.
Mrs. Daugherty is survived by six children, Norman E. Daugherty, Jr. (Linda) of Wellsville, Faye A. Buckingham (Tommy) of York, Cathy S. Bricker (Buddy) of Dover, Teresa S. Rudy Sweitzer (Keith), Thomas L. Daugherty of West York and Paul L. Daugherty (Debra) of York; 12 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; one sister, Patricia Sowers of York; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Ann M. Daugherty, son in law, Tim Rudy, grandson, Eric Buckingham and two brothers, John A. Coyle and Joseph H. Coyle.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Catholic Harvest Food Pantry, 628 E. Market St, York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019