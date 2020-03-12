|
Shana Garling
YORK - Shana Darlene Garling of York entered life eternal on Tuesday, February 10th 2020 at her home in York. She was born on November 18, 1940 in York County. Her parents were Glenn and Althea Crumling of Mt.Wolf. She was the wife of Jerrold F. Garling. They were married for 59 years. Shana graduated from Manchester High School in 1958. She went on to become an LPN and worked for the Credit Union of York. After studying dance for many years, she opened up Shana's School of Dance in Mt. Wolf in 1971. She continued to teach dance for 49 years, and was the founder of Greater York Center for Dance Education. She was certified to teach by Dance Educators of America, in Vaganova Ballet Technique, and many others. She is most remembered for teaching her students with gentle love and kindness and was an inspiration.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Garling is survived by her daughter, Lori Garling and her granddaughter, Pastelle Pergament, her sister, Dawn Brenner and her husband
Bill Brenner and her niece and her husband, Kim and Dave Zirkle.
Shana loved children and adored instructing them in dance. She enjoyed people and encouraged young women to be leaders through her 35 years as the Executive Director of the Miss York County/Miss Susquehanna Valley York County Pageants. Shana's greatest joy was her granddaughter, Pastelle. She loved watching her perform,showing her many talents. Shana appreciated music and sang on the church choir for years. She also valued time loving her 3 small dogs.
The Rev. Jaynce Jorgensen will conduct a private service and burial. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday April 25th, 3 pm at a location to be determined.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Greater York Dance (3524 E Market St, York, PA) to promote Dance It Forward outreach and support to continue Shana's dream of every child being able to follow their dance dreams.
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York is assisting the family with the arrangements. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020