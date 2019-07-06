Services
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
822 E Market St
York, PA 17403
(717) 845-3027
Viewing
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
822 E Market St
York, PA 17403

Viewing
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
822 E Market St
York, PA 17403

Shane D. Wise


1975 - 2019
Shane D. Wise Obituary
Shane D. Wise

York - Shane D. Wise, 44, of York, passed away July 1, 2019. Born in York, Pa on January 29, 1975, he was the son of Barbara Simmons and the late Samuel Wise. Shane worked as a welder for Wire Mess and at various pizza restaurants.

Shane was an avid fisherman and Redskin fan. He enjoyed target shooting and loved animals, especially his dog, Dink.

Shane leaves to cherish his memory, in addition to his loving mother, Barbara, a sister, Selena Axe; adopted sister, Catherine Feeser; grandmother, Doris Wise; uncle, Ralph Crone; 2 nieces; 4 nephews and a host of family and friends.

A viewing will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 6 - 8 p.m., with a time for sharing memories, and also on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 1 -2 p.m. at the Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., 822 E. Market Street, York, Pa 17403. Burial will be at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 6, 2019
