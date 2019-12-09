Services
Shane Shenberger Obituary
Shane Shenberger

York - Shane Shenberger, 53, entered in to rest on Monday December 9, 2019 at his residence.

He was born February 12, 1966 in York. The son of the late Robert and Maxine (Duke) Sneddon.

Shane worked as a warehouse associate for B&C Fasteners.

A visitation will be 11 am-12 noon Thursday December 12, 2019 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York with a funeral service to follow at 12 noon. The burial will follow at Mt. Rose Cemetery.

He is survived by four children Amanda Haight and husband Scott of Lebanon, Maxwell Cox, Shane Shenberger, Jr. of Dallas, PA and Dakota Wagner, seven grandchildren, a brother Bill Duke and his wife Lori of York, two nephews and a niece.

Memorial contributions can be made to Penn State Neurological Center 30 Hope Dr. Ste 1300 Hershey, PA 17033.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
