Sharmayne Atkinson
Spring Grove - Sharmayne Ellen (Chapman) Atkinson, age 39, passed away at home with her family by her side on January 14, 2020. She was the loving wife of Eric L. Atkinson and mother to Ellie Gianna. She and Eric were married in the Manti Utah Temple and together they shared over 18 years of marriage.
Sharmayne was born in Payson, Utah on December 26, 1980, and graduated from Utah Valley University in Graphic Design. She moved to the Spring Grove area in 2014 and is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in York. Sharmayne's meticulous eye for detail was reflected in all she did in graphic and interior design. She was never far from a sketch pad or a design magazine, educating herself and sharing her designs with so many . . .from her home to friends and clients. Comforting beauty surrounded you in her home and was a true reflection of her talent and light. She made life and it's surrounding beautiful, always. She could see beauty where others couldn't. She played the organ and piano for her church. She was a good friend, kind, and compassionate. Family was the most important thing to her.
In addition to her husband Eric, she is survived by her daughter Ellie; her parents Lance and Becky (Gividen) Chapman; her sisters Laura Stam and her husband Barton, Jennifer Webb and husband Jason, Sarah Chapman and Kathryn Chapman; her brothers Jared, Thomas, Spencer, Joseph, Nathan and Caleb Chapman and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her maternal grandparents Harold and Bonnie Gividen and her paternal grandparents Glenn and Elsie Chapman.
A funeral service in celebration of her life will be held on Saturday at 9:00 AM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2100 Hollywood Dr., York, PA. She will be laid to rest following the service at Mt. Prospect Cemetery in Seven Valleys. A Viewing will be held on Friday from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 175 N. Main St., Spring Grove PA 17362.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sharmayne's memory may be made to Olivia's House, 830 S. George St., York PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020