Sharon A. Kemper
Dover - Sharon A. Kemper, 68, entered into rest at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at her home. She was the loving wife of Richard E. Kemper. The couple celebrated 51 years of marriage on December 20, 2019.
Born March 16, 1952, in York, Sharon was a daughter of the late Curtis and Ethel (Noel) Shaffner.
She helped her husband on the farm and with his business, Kemper's Tree Expert Company.
Sharon was a member of Harmony Grove Community Church in Dover and Dover Historical Society. She enjoyed antiquing, scrapbooking, genealogy and getting together with her girlfriends for their Breakfast Club on a weekly basis. She also enjoyed walking with her neighbors.
In addition to her husband, Sharon is survived by her daughter, Kathy S. Folkenroth and husband, Kevin of Felton; a granddaughter, Kylie Folkenroth; and a sister, Linda Rentzel of York. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Wanda J. Simmons and a brother, Robert Noel.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Sharon's service at 11 a.m. and the viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Harmony Grove Community Church, 6390 Harmony Grove Rd., Dover. Burial will follow in Suburban Memorial Gardens, Dover. Officiating will be her pastor, the Rev. Jim Crosley. Emig Funeral Home, Dover, is serving her family.
Please visit www.emigfuneralhome.com to share condolences with the family.
Dover - Sharon A. Kemper, 68, entered into rest at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at her home. She was the loving wife of Richard E. Kemper. The couple celebrated 51 years of marriage on December 20, 2019.
Born March 16, 1952, in York, Sharon was a daughter of the late Curtis and Ethel (Noel) Shaffner.
She helped her husband on the farm and with his business, Kemper's Tree Expert Company.
Sharon was a member of Harmony Grove Community Church in Dover and Dover Historical Society. She enjoyed antiquing, scrapbooking, genealogy and getting together with her girlfriends for their Breakfast Club on a weekly basis. She also enjoyed walking with her neighbors.
In addition to her husband, Sharon is survived by her daughter, Kathy S. Folkenroth and husband, Kevin of Felton; a granddaughter, Kylie Folkenroth; and a sister, Linda Rentzel of York. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Wanda J. Simmons and a brother, Robert Noel.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Sharon's service at 11 a.m. and the viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Harmony Grove Community Church, 6390 Harmony Grove Rd., Dover. Burial will follow in Suburban Memorial Gardens, Dover. Officiating will be her pastor, the Rev. Jim Crosley. Emig Funeral Home, Dover, is serving her family.
Please visit www.emigfuneralhome.com to share condolences with the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.