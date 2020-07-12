Sharon A. Rakowski



Sharon A. (Souders) Rakowski, 60, formerly of Harrisburg, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg. She was the wife of Frank Rakowski of Harrisburg. Sharon was born in York on September 1, 1959, daughter of Vance Souders and the late June Swope.



Sharon was a 1977 graduate of York Vo-Tech high school and was former owner of Aaron's Plus Beauty Salon in York and an employee of the William Penn Social Association located in Harrisburg. She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, sister, daughter and wife. Sharon was also an avid Washington Redskins fan.



She is survived by her three children, Aaron Schafer of Mechanicsburg, Bryce Schafer and fiancé Alexandra Rigby of Mechanicsburg, Alyssa Stewart and husband Ian Stewart of Saratoga Springs, NY; stepdaughter, Nikki James and husband David James of Cresson; two sisters Debra Roach of Dover, Diane Shillott and husband Michael of York; two grandchildren, Camryn and Jaxon. She was predeceased by her brother Archie Miller. She is also survived by her many nieces and nephews. Services will be private with a celebration of life gathering scheduled for a later date.









