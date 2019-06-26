Services
Musselman Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
324 Hummel Ave
Lemoyne, PA 17043
(717) 763-7440
Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Theresa's Church of New Cumberland
Abbottstown - Sharon Assalita, age 61, of Abbottstown, PA, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, June 21, 2019. Sharon was born on July 15, 1957 in Harrisburg, PA and was a daughter to the late Robert D. Bisset and Dorothy A. (Yankoski) Bisset. She was retired from York Wall Coverings in Customer Service. She was a member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church of Abbottstown PA, VFW Post 8896 Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed sewing window treatments, doing crafts and floral arrangements. She loved music of all kinds and had a great sense of humor.

She is survived by her loving husband Edward J. Assalita; her children Dr. Stephanie L. and Christian P. Summers of York, PA; Dr. Jason P. and Michelle D. Assalita of Hershey, PA; Dr. Steven M. Assalita of Houston, TX; and Robert L. Brown of Mesa, AZ; and grandchildren Allison, Lucas, and Eleanor.

In addition to her parents, Sharon is also predeceased by her sister Dorothy M. Brown.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 7 to 9 PM and on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at the Musselman Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 28, 2019 at St. Theresa's Church of New Cumberland. Burial will follow at Rolling Green Cemetery, Camp Hill, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the 112 Sipe Ave, Hummelstown, PA 17036. The Musselman Funeral Home Is Honored To Serve The Assalita Family. 324 Hummel Avenue Lemoyne, PA. 17043.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 26, 2019
