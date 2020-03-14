|
Sharon Boyd
RED LION - Sharon A. Boyd, 72, of Windsor Township, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020. She was the wife of Bradley A. Boyd. The couple celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary on October 1, 2019.
Mrs. Boyd was born in Red Lion on July 10, 1947, the daughter of the late Joseph D. and Mary (Markey) Gemmill. She worked for the Jamesway Corporation for 18 years, Red Lion Business Services, Inc. for five years, and Laser Imaging Systems, Inc. for nine years
Mrs. Boyd was a member of York Heritage Trust, Red Lion American Legion, post 543, ladies Auxiliary, AARP, and the Leo Club of Red Lion High School. She was a life member of Early American Steam Engine Society. She was a 1965 graduate of Red lion Senior High School and 1984 graduate of North American School of Income Tax.
Mrs. Boyd leaves a son, David Boyd and his girlfriend Christa Wise of Red Lion; a daughter, Robin Boyd of Red Lion; two grandchildren, Jon Boyd, and Tara Haase and her husband Ryan; and a sister, Joanne Shelley and her husband, Robert of Red Lion.
Services will be private. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place in Red Lion is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to York Cancer Center, Patient Help Fund Suite 194, 25 Monument Rd. York, PA 17403. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020