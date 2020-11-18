1/
Sharon E. (Armstrong) Stickler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon E. (Armstrong) Stickler

Sebring, FL - Sharon E. (Armstrong) Stickler, 77, formerly of Wrightsville, PA, died at her residence in Sebring, FL on November 16, 2020. She was the wife of Gerald H. "Jerry" Stickler of Sebring, FL.

Born August 19, 1943 in Lincoln, NE, she was the daughter of the late Marjorie (Wilson) Armstrong and step-daughter of the late John Armstrong.

Sharon retired as a registered nurse from the State of PA. She was a member of St. John United Methodist Church in Sebring, FL and a former member of Mount Pisgah Trinity U.M.C. in York.

In addition to her husband, Sharon is survived by four children, Tracy Tillotson of Wimberly, TX, James Stickler of Mechanicsburg, PA, Gregg Stickler of Quarryville, PA and Amanda Glick of Lancaster, PA; eleven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. In addition to her mother and step-father, Sharon was preceded in death by a son, David Stickler.

Due to Covid19, the services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer Disease Research, c/o BrightFocus Foundation, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam Street Wrightsville, PA 17368.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Etzweiler Funeral Home, Inc.
700 Hellam Street
Wrightsville, PA 17368
(717) 252-1313
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved