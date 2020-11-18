Sharon E. (Armstrong) Stickler
Sebring, FL - Sharon E. (Armstrong) Stickler, 77, formerly of Wrightsville, PA, died at her residence in Sebring, FL on November 16, 2020. She was the wife of Gerald H. "Jerry" Stickler of Sebring, FL.
Born August 19, 1943 in Lincoln, NE, she was the daughter of the late Marjorie (Wilson) Armstrong and step-daughter of the late John Armstrong.
Sharon retired as a registered nurse from the State of PA. She was a member of St. John United Methodist Church in Sebring, FL and a former member of Mount Pisgah Trinity U.M.C. in York.
In addition to her husband, Sharon is survived by four children, Tracy Tillotson of Wimberly, TX, James Stickler of Mechanicsburg, PA, Gregg Stickler of Quarryville, PA and Amanda Glick of Lancaster, PA; eleven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. In addition to her mother and step-father, Sharon was preceded in death by a son, David Stickler.
Due to Covid19, the services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer Disease Research, c/o BrightFocus Foundation
, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam Street Wrightsville, PA 17368.