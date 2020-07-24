Sharon Faye Hennig
Dallastown - Sharon Hennig went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 23, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Arthur Hennig. Sharon was born on March 27, 1944 in Wadena, MN, the child of the late Raymond and Esther Guetzko.
Sharon grew up on a dairy farm, attended a one room elementary school, and graduated from Perham, MN High School. She earned her BS degree in Education at Concordia University, Seward, NE. Sharon began her teaching career at St. John Lutheran School in York as a called worker in 1965 and taught for 45 years, longer than anyone else in its history. She also served as a Sunday school teacher, choir member, youth counselor, interim principal and director of the before and after school care program. For a number of years she conducted a very successful summer camp program at the church and school. Students remember her, not only as a caring Christian teacher, but also for her interesting classroom, filled with plants and animals.
Over the years, Sharon enjoyed skiing, especially trips to Vermont and the Canadian Rockies, playing cards, reading, walking and crossword puzzles. In recent years much time was spent caring for and helping her grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she dearly loved.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Pamela, of Felton, grandchildren, Jaime, Gregory, Joseph, and Daniel, and great-grandchildren Breana, Neairah, Elijah, Brooklynn, Austin, Isayah and I'yanna. She is also survived by sisters, Lucinda Wegener of North Dakota and Kathy Hanson, and her husband Donald of North Dakota, sister-in-law Carol Kern of Minnesota and a number of nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by a brother, Michael and step-father Ed Kern.
A graveside service for Sharon will be held at 10:30am on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, 250 Chestnut Hill Road, York. Those attending the service should gather at the main entrance of the cemetery by 10:20am.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, 2580 Mount Rose Avenue, York, PA 17402 or Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2121 Roosevelt Avenue, York, PA 17408 or First St. John Lutheran Church, 140 West King St., York, PA 17401.
A memorial service for Sharon will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
.