Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
Sharon Jeffrey


1948 - 2019
Sharon Jeffrey Obituary
Sharon Jeffrey

YORK - Sharon Anne (Chapman) Jeffrey, 70, of Dover Township, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at York Hospital. She was the wife of Thomas P. Jeffrey. The couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on April 19, 2019.

Services will be private. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Mrs. Jeffrey was born in Scranton on November 18, 1948, the daughter of the late Randall and Margaret (Hodges) Chapman. She retired from the Bon Ton in York. Her hobbies included reading, gardening, and cooking.

Along with her husband, Mrs. Jeffrey leaves a daughter, Kimberly Jeffrey and her husband, Christopher Wright of French Gulch, CA; two granddaughters, Sarah and Rachel; and two brothers, Daryl and Randall Chapman.

Memorial contributions may be made to Gift of Life Donor Program, 401 N.3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 11, 2019
