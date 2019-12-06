Resources
Sharon K. Wolfe


1967 - 2019
Sharon K. Wolfe Obituary
Sharon K. Wolfe

Red Lion - Sharon K. Wolfe, 52, of Red Lion entered into eternal rest Friday November 29, 2019 at her home. A celebration of life service will be held by her family at a later date. Sharon was born May 27,1967 in York County, a daughter of the late Clair V. and Loretta A. Bailey. She was a 1985 graduate of Red Lion HS. She is survived by her sons Adam L. Dunlap and Travis D. Wolfe; siblings Lori, Bob, Jeff and Dan Bailey. Check Facebook for the date and time.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
