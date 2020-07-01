Sharon L. (Leighty) GodfreyRed Lion - Sharon L. (Leighty) Godfrey, of Red Lion, passed from life to life Eternal on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at 11:53 am, at Wellspan York Hospital, at the age of 73. She was the loving wife of Dana L. Godfrey, of Red Lion, to whom she married on May 25, 1963, celebrating 57 years together.Sharon was born on July 25, 1946, in Windsor. She was the daughter of the late Warren "Dick" and Doris (Ruby) Leighty. Sharon worked at Riddle's Appliance in Red Lion for many years in sales. She then went to work at the former McCrory's Distribution Center in York. After leaving there, she stayed at home and loved babysitting her grandchildren. Sharon was a loyal, contributing member of the 700 Club. Sharon enjoyed going out to dinner, shopping for antiques, and making crafts. She collected tea pots and took pleasure in attending Teas with her family and friends. Sharon would host tea parties at her home with loved ones.Along with her beloved husband, Dana, she leaves her three children. Troy D. Godfrey and his wife Tammy of Red Lion, Melissa A. Frey and her husband Randy of Dallastown, and Michele L. Lauer and her husband Gregory of Red Lion. She was the loving grandmother of nine grandchildren; Brandi Joines of Red Lion, Kayla Beard (Josh) of Windsor, Cortney Johnson (Greg) of Felton, Devon D. Frey of Dallastown, Zachary M. Frey of Dallastown, Levi Lauer (Chelsea) of Hellam, Austin Lauer of Red Lion, Briar Lauer of Red Lion and Paige Lauer of Red Lion. Sharon was great grandmother to five great grandchildren: Masen Urey, Audrey Beard, Emmett Beard, Myles Johnson, and Izzy Johnson. Sharon was one of seven children, she leaves her three brothers, Dennis Leighty (Carlene) of Red Lion, Gary Leighty of Dallastown, and Lamar Leighty (Betty) of Red Lion. She also leaves her sister, Sandra Bowles of Red Lion, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Sharon was preceded in death by her two siblings, Judy Krout and Barry Leighty.Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place at Winterstown UB Cemetery. Dr. Chet V. Joines, retired pastor, will be officiating. Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion, will be assisting the family with the arrangements.In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sharon's memory may be offered to: The 700 Club, CBN 977 Centerville Turnpike, Virginia Beach, VA. 23463.