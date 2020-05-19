Services
Etzweiler - Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
2000 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
(717) 792-9414
Sharon M. Burkholder


1947 - 2020
Sharon M. Burkholder Obituary
Sharon M. Burkholder

York - Sharon M. Burkholder, 72, died on Monday, May 18, 2020 at her residence.

She was the wife of Ira K. Burkholder, Jr., celebrating 55 years of marriage in March.

Sharon was born in York on October 6, 1947.

She retired from Stauffer's Biscuit Company.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Clinton Burkholder and Michele Falbow; daughter, Anna Sechrist; two grandsons, Thomas, Jr. and Tyler Sechrist.

A private burial will be held in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens with a memorial service held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 2000 W. Market St., York, PA 17404.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 19 to May 20, 2020
