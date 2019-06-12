|
SHARON MAE WHITEHEAD
Airville -
SHARON MAE (THOMPSON) WHITEHEAD, 53 of Airville, PA, passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 8, 2019 in Clarion Hospital in Clarion, PA. Married on February 10, 1989, she was the beloved wife of Ricky Allen Whitehead for 30 years. Born on July 29, 1965 in York, PA, she was one of five children born to Robert L. and Connie Mae (Laird) Thompson of Brogue, PA. A graduate of Red Lion Area Senior High School, she continued her education with Empire Beauty School in York, PA. Sharon loved the mountains, especially spending time at the family camp in Clinton Co. She had battled renal disease for the past 13 years, but she never allowed her illness to slow her down. She was very involved with her family - caring for others even when she did not feel well herself. She led a selfless life, always putting others first - even to the extent of taking family members into her home when they needed help. Her family remarked that she will be remembered for her loving soul and endless compassion for others.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by: three sons, all at home: Alexander, Dillon and Jake Whitehead; two sisters: Tamara Trump and her husband, Ricky of Brogue, PA and Vicki Solomon and her husband, Douglas, also of Brogue. A brother, R. Franklin Thompson of Brogue, PA in addition to several loving nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Terry Thompson and his son, Ryan Thompson.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 1 to 2 p.m. followed immediately with the funeral service at Harkins Funeral Home, 600 Main Street, Delta, PA. Parking will be assisted by funeral personnel in the surrounding lots and areas. There will not be any interment services. For directions and/or to send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com or call 800-550-5915
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 12, 2019