Viewing
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Sharon P. Champagne


1956 - 2020
Sharon P. Champagne Obituary
Sharon P. Champagne

Red Lion - Sharon P. (Druce) Champagne, 63, died on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at her residence. She was the wife of Normand E. Champagne. The couple celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary on December 18th.

A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Pl., Red Lion with the Reverend Dr. Kenneth Loyer officiating. Viewings will be from 6-8 p.m. Monday and 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, both at the funeral home. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.

Born on February 24, 1956 in Chester, she was a daughter of the late Albert E. and Dorothy M. (Ludlow) Druce. Sharon received her nursing degree from Delaware County C.C. and worked for 25 years as a Registered Nurse, most recently at WellSpan and Dallastown Nursing Center.

Mrs. Champagne enjoyed camping, traveling to the beach, riding bikes, playing board games, eating everything chocolate and going out to eat. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Along with her husband, Normand, Sharon leaves three sons, Daniel E. Champagne and his wife, Tamara of Abbottstown, Philip A. Champagne, Sr. and his wife, Kimberly of Lititz and Matthew J. Champagne and his fiancé, Ashley Douglass of Grand Rapids, MI; six grandchildren, Alexis, Faith, Allyson, Garren, Vivian and Philip, Jr.; two sisters, Michelle Jacobson and her husband, Robert of Oxford and Dolores Hicks and her husband, Richard of Mullica Hill, NJ; and two nieces, Heather and Nicole.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grane Hospice, 1010 Plymouth Rd., Suite D, York, PA 17402.

Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
