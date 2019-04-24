Services
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-9211
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
York - Sharon Rose (Howard) Weitkamp, 69, entered into rest on Sunday April 21, 2019 at Providence Place. She was the wife of Ricky L. Weitkamp.

Sharon was born June 26, 1949 in York. The daughter of the late Jesse W. Howard, Sr. and Catherine (Wunch) Howard.

She worked for many years as an Avon Representative and later at various restaurants in food service.

A viewing will be 12 noon - 1 pm Friday April 26, 2019 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York with a funeral service to follow at 1 pm. Burial will be in Mt. Rose Cemetery.

Including her husband Ricky, Sharon is also survived by two children Kenneth A. Eisenhart, Jr. and wife Melissa of Red Lion and Angela M. Eisele and husband Walter of Sullivan, Ill, five grandchildren, six great grandchildren, three siblings Robert Howard of Manchester, Rick Howard of York,and Lisa Looks of York. nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by three siblings JoAnn Hart, Jesse "Jake" Howard, and Raymond Howard.

Memorial contributions can be made to the 314 Good Drive Lancaster, PA 17603.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2019
