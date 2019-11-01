|
Sharon S. Ginter
YORK NEW SALEM - Sharon S. Ginter, 65, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at her residence surrounded by loved ones.
Born January 18, 1954 in York, she was a daughter of the late Eugene McCarthy and Virginia M. (McGlaughlin) Joseph.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Earl V. "Skip" Ginter; three sisters, Penny, Deborah and Diane; one brother, Gregory and their spouses; three nieces, four nephews and many who loved her. Sharon had many pets that were her family as well, she loved all animals and gave many strays and rescues a good home.
She retired from BonTon in management. After her retirement she started a small animal care business. Sharon also volunteered with her service animals at local area nursing homes, churches and organizations and for many years she has cared for and worked with her Arabian horses. She was also a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church (Trinity Rd).
Skip and Sharon's family would like to give sincere thanks and love to her caregivers, Addie & Lori Ginter and their family for everything they have done and Skip would also like to extend a special thank you the staff and doctors at Wellspan Gynecologic Oncology for all the loving care Sharon received during her year and half battle with cancer.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019