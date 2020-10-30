Shaun BennettYORK HAVEN - Shaun D. Bennett, 40, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at his residence.Shaun was born on January 18, 1980 in Landstuhl, Germany while his parents Chris Bennett, York Haven, and Robert Bennett, Ohio, served in the U.S. Army. He grew up and attended school in the Dover area.Shaun was the loving son and best friend to his mom and he will be forever remembered and missed by her. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents and we take comfort in knowing that he has been reunited with his Gram and Pap for eternity. He was deeply connected with them and he missed them so much. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his father, two stepbrothers and step-sister. He is also survived by two uncles and an aunt.Shaun was working at the Store Supply Warehouse and recently received an award for five years of service. He enjoyed helping his mom rehabilitate and nurture many foster cats through years of volunteering with PAWS. He especially appreciated the cats who gave him a challenge. Shaun also enjoyed reading books and watching movies.Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York is in charge of arrangements.