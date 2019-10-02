|
Shaun L. Schue
Adams County, PA - Shaun L. Schue, 55, passed away recently in Franklin County, PA.
Born May 21, 1964 in Camp Hill, PA he was the son of David H. and Kathi J. (Fluke) Schue.
Shaun was a graduate of Lower Dauphin High School and worked recently in construction as a handyman.
In addition to his parents, Shaun is survived by his daughter, Molly Kline, of Dallastown, PA, his son, Mitchell Schue, of York, PA and his brother, Eric Schue, of Miami, FL.
A memorial service for Shaun will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 5, 2019 at St. James Lutheran Church, 109 York St., Gettysburg, PA with Rev. Michael Allwein officiating. The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements and online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Oct. 2, 2019