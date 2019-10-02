Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James Lutheran Church
109 York St.
Gettysburg, PA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Shaun Schue
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shaun L. Schue


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shaun L. Schue Obituary
Shaun L. Schue

Adams County, PA - Shaun L. Schue, 55, passed away recently in Franklin County, PA.

Born May 21, 1964 in Camp Hill, PA he was the son of David H. and Kathi J. (Fluke) Schue.

Shaun was a graduate of Lower Dauphin High School and worked recently in construction as a handyman.

In addition to his parents, Shaun is survived by his daughter, Molly Kline, of Dallastown, PA, his son, Mitchell Schue, of York, PA and his brother, Eric Schue, of Miami, FL.

A memorial service for Shaun will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 5, 2019 at St. James Lutheran Church, 109 York St., Gettysburg, PA with Rev. Michael Allwein officiating. The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements and online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shaun's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.