Etzweiler - Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
2000 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
(717) 792-9414
1944 - 2020
Shauna Eberly Obituary
Shauna Eberly

Dover - Shauna D. Eberly, 75, of Dover, died on May 1, 2020 at her home. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Curvin W. Eberly of Dover. Born on December 25, 1944 in York, she was the daughter of the late Clair and Evelyn (Roth) Myers.

Shauna was a homemaker and had been a member of Grace Lutheran Church York.

In addition to her husband, she was a loving mother and grandmother to, two daughters Denise Dutton and her husband Ted of Shrewsbury, Tiffany Shaffer and her husband Todd of Northumberland and five grandchildren Tanner Gully, Jaxon Shaffer, Ryan Shaffer, Makayla Shaffer and Matheu Shaffer and six nieces and nephews.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the SPCA of York County, 3159 Susquehanna Trail N., York, PA 17406.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 2000 West Market Street, York, PA 17404.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 8 to May 10, 2020
