Shawn E. Gentzler
YORK - Shawn E. Gentzler, 48, entered into rest at 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Wellspan York Hospital.
Born January 27, 1972 in York, he was the son of Ronald R. Gentzler of York and the late Elsie M. (Lightner) Gentzler.
Shawn graduated from Dover High School and he loved to play guitar.
In addition to his father, Shawn is survived by a sister, Tammy King and husband, Arthur of Dover and a brother, Roy Gentzler and wife, Lisa of York. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lester E. and Verna V. Gentzler and Roy K. and Pauline M. Lightner
Following cremation, relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Shawn's graveside service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, 250 Chestnut Hill Rd, York. Officiating will be the Rev. Sally Gausmann, pastor of St. Paul Lutheran Church in York. Emig Funeral Home, Dover, is serving his family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lincolnway Fire Company, 300 East Berlin Rd., York, PA 17408.
