Sheila Winand
Sheila Winand

York - Sheila D. (Throne) Winand, 79 of York, passed away peacefully at ManorCare Health Services South - York, on June 27th. She was the wife of the late Ronald E. Winand.

Mrs. Winand was born in York on April 17, 1941 and was the daughter of the late William L. and Rosella A. (Ferree) Throne.

Sheila retired as an office administrator from the York City School District attendance office. She enjoyed traveling, especially taking trips to the beach and going on vacation with her family. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and was known to spoil her dogs.

She is survived by her sons, Lowell S. Sipe, Jr. and his wife Robin C., Paul J. Sipe and his wife Karen M., and her daughter-in-law, Teri S. Sipe. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Oliver, Samuel, Hannah, Rebekah, Daniel and Leah; brother, Phillip Throne and his wife Delores and sister, Barbara Crumbling. She was preceded in death by a son, Eric A. Sipe and siblings, Pearl Throne, William Throne and Thelma Faircloth.

Following a private burial, there will be a visitation with the family from 6-6:30pm, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 6:30pm on Thursday, July 9th at Living Word Community Church, 2530 Cape Horn Rd, Red Lion, PA 17356.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the York County SPCA or to the American Heart Association.

The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., is in charge of arrangements.

To share condolences please visit www.eberlyfuneralhome.com.




Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
