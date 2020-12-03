1/1
Shelby Jean Berkheimer
1944 - 2020
Shelby Jean Berkheimer

Seven Valleys - Proverbs 31:10 An Excellent wife, who can find? For her worth is far above Jewels.

Shelby Jean (Stambaugh) Berkheimer, at the age of 76, was called by God to leave her mortal body and join Him, to be in His presence on December 2, 2020. Shelby was born January 12, 1944, the daughter of Mary Catherine (Miller) Greenplate and Kenneth Stambaugh.

Shelby graduated from West York High School in June1962. In that same month she became the deeply loved and cherished wife of Thomas C. Berkheimer. They enjoyed 58 years sharing their lives together as one. She is survived by her husband and the three children with whom they were blessed; Bonnie Sue Beers, Thomas Raymond Berkheimer, and Carla Jean Norris.

As a family they enjoyed traveling and their camping trips along much of the East coast from the New England states down into Florida. Often "creating memories" instead of seeing unexpected problems. They have nine Grand Children and two Great Grand Children; To Bonnie - William Beers, Daniel Beers, and Alicia Beers; To Thomas -Wyatt Hess, Logan Hess, and Lilianna Berkheimer; To Carla - Andrew Norris, Matthew Norris, and Amanda Norris.

Shelby was a loving and committed mother. Her concerns were very outgoing and overflowed beyond her children and immediate family. Shelby and Tom have been "adopted" by others and are affectionately referred to as "Mom and Dad", "Grandma and Grandpa" or thought of as a "Sister or Brother".

Our grief is for ourselves in our loss of Shelby; while at the same time we are also rejoicing in knowing Shelby is in the embrace of God's arms.

There will be a Celebration of Life service at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Genesis Church, 1405 Seven Valleys Road, with Pastor Bob Tome, Genesis Church, officiating. Interment will follow the service in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, 250 Chestnut Hill Road, with a graveside service by Pastor Scott Grothey, Old Paths Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Church, 1405 Seven Valleys Road, York, PA 17408.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 2000 W. Market St., York, PA 17404.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com






Published in York Daily Record from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Genesis Church
DEC
7
Graveside service
Susquehanna Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Etzweiler - Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
2000 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
(717) 792-9414
