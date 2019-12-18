Services
Leroy R Leber Funeral Home Inc
2290 School St
York, PA 17408
(717) 764-2470
Shelly A. Markle

Shelly A. Markle Obituary
Shelly A. Markle

Dover - Shelly A. (Palmer) Markle, 57, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Penn State Hershey Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her husband, Duane Markle, and survived by her soul mate, Mark Overmiller of York.

Ms. Markle was born in York, Saturday, December 7, 1962, daughter of the late William Palmer; her mother, Lynda (Moul) Wampler and her late stepfather, Robert.

Shelly was employed for Weis Market as a Pharmacy Technician.

In addition to her companion and her mother, survivors include two daughters, Jessica and Desiree Overmiller; three grandchildren, Brae, Shay, and Layla; a brother, Steve Wampler; and two nieces, Norah and Brynleigh.

At the family's request, services will be private at their convenience.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -