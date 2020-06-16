Shelton C. Cook
Stewartstown - Shelton C. Cook, 93, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Frances (Rosier) Cook. Born in Butler, TN, Shelton was the son of the late Oscar and Dona (Trivett) Cook. He proudly served in the Army. He later worked as a foreman in the pool construction industry. He loved horse racing, Sudoku, walking with his dog, Skippy, and his late dog, Sparky, and enjoyed cutting wood and being in the outdoors. He got along with people of all ages and had a one-of-a-kind laugh that was infectious. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Surviving are 4 children: Susan Cook and her boyfriend, Mark Hagel of Windsor, Butch Cook and his wife, Janna of Manchester, Md., Lisa Cook and her partner, Michael Anderson of York, and Jennifer Cook of York; 4 grandchildren, Brandon Cook, Nancy Cook, Howard Rollins, and Kristina Wisner; 4 great grandchildren, Riley, Beckham, Avery, and Maxwell; and 2 siblings, Ruth Nelson and her husband, Paul of Lenoir, NC, and Oscar Cook and his wife, Helen of Newland, NC. Shelton was preceded in death by a daughter, Nancy Wight, a grandchild, Heather Nicole Cook, and siblings, Joel, Raymond and Franklin Cook, Arzene Minton and Mary Clark.
There will be a public viewing from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Friday, June 19, at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second St., New Freedom, PA 17349. There will be a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home, followed by interment in the Mount Zion U.M. Cemetery, Freeland, Md. Guests are asked to wear masks to conform to CDC requirements. HartensteinCares.com
Stewartstown - Shelton C. Cook, 93, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Frances (Rosier) Cook. Born in Butler, TN, Shelton was the son of the late Oscar and Dona (Trivett) Cook. He proudly served in the Army. He later worked as a foreman in the pool construction industry. He loved horse racing, Sudoku, walking with his dog, Skippy, and his late dog, Sparky, and enjoyed cutting wood and being in the outdoors. He got along with people of all ages and had a one-of-a-kind laugh that was infectious. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Surviving are 4 children: Susan Cook and her boyfriend, Mark Hagel of Windsor, Butch Cook and his wife, Janna of Manchester, Md., Lisa Cook and her partner, Michael Anderson of York, and Jennifer Cook of York; 4 grandchildren, Brandon Cook, Nancy Cook, Howard Rollins, and Kristina Wisner; 4 great grandchildren, Riley, Beckham, Avery, and Maxwell; and 2 siblings, Ruth Nelson and her husband, Paul of Lenoir, NC, and Oscar Cook and his wife, Helen of Newland, NC. Shelton was preceded in death by a daughter, Nancy Wight, a grandchild, Heather Nicole Cook, and siblings, Joel, Raymond and Franklin Cook, Arzene Minton and Mary Clark.
There will be a public viewing from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Friday, June 19, at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second St., New Freedom, PA 17349. There will be a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home, followed by interment in the Mount Zion U.M. Cemetery, Freeland, Md. Guests are asked to wear masks to conform to CDC requirements. HartensteinCares.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.