|
|
Shelva J. Loose
York - Shelva J. Loose passed away July 25th, 2019. Born October 1, 1953 in York. Daughter of the late Dorothy I. and Robert C. Armold Sr.
She was preceded in death by her husband Stanley Loose, a sister Roberta C. Brown and a brother Gary E. Armold Sr. She is survived by her brothers, Robert C. Armold Jr., Donald L. Armold Sr. and sister Martha L. Portner. She is also survived by her two sons Richard Armold, Edward Moland, 6 grandchildren and 5 greatgrandchildren, and 12 nieces and nephews.
The family will have a private memorial. John Keffer FH is in charge of her cremation.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 29, 2019