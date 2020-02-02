|
|
Sherri L. Dolheimer
York, PA - Sherri L. Dolheimer, 56, of York, PA died at her residence on February 1, 2020. She was the beloved wife of John H. Dolheimer with whom she observed their 19th wedding anniversary on June 3, 2019.
Born February 16, 1963, in Lebanon, PA she was the daughter of Philip P. Wagner of Lebanon, PA and the late Nancy L. (Becker) Wagner.
Sherri graduated from Millersville University in 1985 with a B.S. in Special Education and was most recently self-employed as an A.D.H.D. Life Coach.
Sherri was a member of St. Patrick Church in York. She loved all kinds of music, especially choral singing. Sherri liked to play her keyboard, crochet, read, sing, swim, cook, travel and spend time with her family and cats. She liked to participate in the life of the church as much as possible.
In addition to her husband and her father, Sherri is survived by a brother, Philip R. Wagner of Lebanon, PA, a sister, Crystal M. Rudolph and her husband Joseph W. of Lebanon, PA, two nieces, Leah K. Foster of Jonestown, PA and Lillian R. Rudolph of Lebanon, PA and a great nephew, Nathanial I. Fahler of Jonestown, PA.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Saint Patrick Church, 219 S. Beaver Street, York, PA with the Rev. Keith M. Carroll officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Wrightsville, PA. A viewing will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon on Saturday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Patrick Church, 219 S. Beaver Street, York, PA 17403 or to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, 2020