Dover Twp. - Sherry I. Appenzeller, age 53, of Dover Township, Dover, died at 12:19 PM Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at York Hospital. She was the significant other of Mark E. Fisher.



Born July 23, 1965 in York, she was a daughter of Louise C. (Friese) Brown of York, and the late Raymond F. (Butch) Helfrich, and the step daughter of Randall Brown. Mrs. Appenzeller enjoyed watching YouTube videos and was Donald Trump's biggest fan.



In addition to her mother, step father, and significant other, Mrs. Appenzeller is survived by a son, Christopher W. Appenzeller, and his girlfriend Jodi, of York; a daughter, Nicole L. Appenzeller, and her husband, Zach Euculano, of Spring Grove; two step sons, Brandon Fisher and Zach Fisher; five grandchildren, Hailey, Ian, Ava, Delanie, and Dani; two sisters, Teresa L. Hoover, and her boyfriend, Brad, and Jeannie L. Brown, and her husband Adam Weaver, all of York; a niece, Stacie; two nephews, Matthew and Kyle; two great nephews, Carter and Carson; her three dogs, Sammy, Jake, and Roxy; and her turtle, Gizmo.



Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 PM Monday, May 6, 2019 at the Semmel Chapel of Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, with the Rev. Bonnie Whittier officiating.



Memorial contributions may be made to the York County SPCA, 3159 North Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.



