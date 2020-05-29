Shirley A. FinkNewberry Twp. - Shirley A. Fink, age 77, of Newberry Township, Etters, died at 7:50 AM Thursday, May 28, 2020 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Rodney L. Fink.Born May 19, 1943 in York, a daughter of the late Preston and Violetta (Topper) Troup, she was retired as an Administrative Assistant for Electronic Data Systems. She was an avid BINGO player who loved scratching lottery tickets, playing cards with her sisters, and family gatherings. She was also a wonderful cook.Mrs. Fink is survived by three sons, Gary L. Moyer, and his wife Tami of Dover, Ronald Moyer of Enola, and Gregory Moyer of Florida; six grandchildren, David, Mason, Trevor, Dakota, Deandre, and Tara; two brothers, Richard and Kenneth; and seven sisters, Helen, Carolyn, Jeanne, Kathy, Donna, Debra, and Bonnie. She was also preceded in death by a son, David E. Moyer; a daughter, Bonnie Jo Cawthern; a brother, Preston; and two sisters, Virginia and Linda.A graveside service is scheduled for 10:00 AM Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Tri County Memorial Gardens with Pastor Andrew Grate officiating. William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.Memorial contributions may be made to Parkville Bible Church, 800 Whisler Road, Etters, PA 17319.