Shirley A. (Wood) Fix
Shrewsbury - Shirley A. (Wood) Fix, 69, of Shrewsbury passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 with her family by her side. She was the wife of Jesse Leroy Fix to whom she was married 45 years.
Born in Harrisonburg, VA, she was the daughter of the late Andrew Jackson and Rachel (Hansbrough) Wood.
Surviving in addition to her husband Jesse, are her daughters Julie Sekeres, Jessica Fix and Joy Park; step children Jay Fix and Dina Fix; sisters Diana DeMoss, Brenda Horn, and Amy Frey; brothers Donald Wood and Richard Wood; many nieces and nephews; 11 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
Shirley was employed by Penn-Mar Human Services for 10 years in numerous positions in different sectors including day support and home, residential, and independent care. She dedicated herself to supporting individuals overcoming barriers. Her impact at Penn-Mar was monumental. She did not have clients, she made friends. Prior to Penn-Mar, she worked as an inspector at AMP for 20 years. Shirley loved God, her husband, children, grandchildren, siblings, and family Bernese Mountain dog. She was a blessing to many people, especially her family. Shirley loved being of service to others, singing, and playing the piano. She enjoyed Southern Gospel music, mini-golf, eating Korean food with her daughters, and Sunday drives with her husband.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 10:00 - 12:00 PM at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 19 S. Main St., Stewartstown, PA, followed by a funeral service at 12:00 PM with Pastor Mark Mohnkern officiating. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Penn-Mar Foundation,
310 Old Freeland Road, Freeland, Maryland 21053.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020