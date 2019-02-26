|
|
Shirley A. Olphin
Red Lion - Shirley Ann (Becker) Olphin, 83 of Red Lion, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, February 24th. She was the beloved wife of the late Bruce L. Olphin, who passed away in 1998.
Mrs. Olphin was born in York on September 15 and was the daughter of the late Roye C. and Miriam A. (Smith) Becker.
Shirley was a 50 year member of Bethany United Methodist Church in Red Lion and was a charter member of SonLight Chapel. She enjoyed being involved with several church activities as well as travelling. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by her three children, Phil B. Olphin and his wife Deb A. of New Freedom, Debra S. Poff and her husband Carl E. of York, and Linda M. Henshaw and her husband Karl E. of Red Lion; four grandchildren, Jason C. Poff and his wife Alicea, Laura A. Lenker and her husband Ronald C., Brooks R. Olphin and his wife Jen, and Matthew M. Olphin; and four great grandchildren, Jake C. Poff, Jackson R. Poff, Cole R. Lenker and Emma N. Lenker. She is also survived by her siblings, Rowe A. Becker, Nancy M. Becker and Marley A. Becker; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as her beloved dog "baby girl" Sparky.
She was preceded in death by three sisters and a brother.
A funeral service to honor Shirley's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 28 at Bethany United Methodist Church, 121 W. Broadway, Red Lion, PA 17356, with Pastor Ron Doverspike officiating. A viewing will be held at the church on Thursday and will begin at 10:00 AM until the start of the service. Interment will follow in St. Luke's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions in Shirley's name be made to at the following address, Donation Processing , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or online at .
The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown is in charge of arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2019