Shirley Ann Broadt
Hellam Township - Shirley Ann (Freed) Broadt, age 80, passed away, peacefully, at home on June 19, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Fred M. Broadt; who passed away in 2000.
Shirley was born in York on June 3, 1940 and was the daughter of the late George Freed and Florence (Weaver) Freed. She worked at Pleasant Acres Nursing Home in York for many years prior to retiring in 2005. She was a member of Valley View Alliance Church in Hallam. She attended White Rose Senior Center, enjoyed camping, NASCAR and most especially spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter Donna Broadt of York; her son Darryl Broadt of York; and her grandchildren Joshua Fauth and Alexis Snyder. She is also survived by her sister Sharon Smeltzer and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters Rosie Schenk and Bonnie Pierre and her brother Wayne Freed.
Following cremation, a memorial service in celebration of her life will be held on Monday at 11:00AM at Valley View Alliance Church, 200 Alliance Ave., Hallam PA with Pastor Lee Nanfelt officiating. Cremation services are under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of East York.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to her church.
Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.