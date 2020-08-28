Shirley Ann CopenheaverDover Township - Shirley A. Copenheaver, 79, entered eternal rest on August 26, 2020. She was the wife of Lee Roy "Dale" Copenheaver, sharing 58 years of marriage.Shirley was born on February 17, 1941 to the late Richard O. and Romaine E. Roth in Zions View, PA. She graduated in 1959 from York Catholic High School. She went on to study education at Millersville University.In 1962, she married the love of her life, Lee Roy "Dale" Copenheaver and they went on to raise seven children: Patrick Joseph and Anne Copenheaver of Dover, Therese Ann and Michael Reimers of Dover Township, Dave and Kris Copenheaver of York, Marie Louise and David Mena of Greeley, CO, Chris and Missy Copenheaver of Dover and Jesse Allan Copenheaver of York. She is also survived by her sister Nancy E. Scott of York, her brother Richard O. "Smoke" (and Nancy) Roth of York New Salem, her sister Janice M. Dizon of Florida, and her brother Michael E. (and Katherine) Roth of York. She was preceded in death by one son, Richard Howard Copenheaver, her sister Linda L. Wolf, and brother Howard "Skip" Roth.Shirley enjoyed spending time in her garden, but her favorite pastime was spending time with her thirteen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was a member of Saint Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church in York.The Funeral Mass will be 11 am Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Saint Rose of Lima Church, 950 W Market St, York with the Very Reverend Daniel Richards as celebrant. Viewing will be one hour prior to service. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, West York are entrusted with arrangements.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Shirley's name to the Catholic Harvest Food Pantry, 628 East Market Street, York.