Shirley Ann (Glatfelter) Frey
Yorkana - Shirley Ann (Glatfelter) Frey, of Yorkana, was carried home by angels, on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at 4:58 am at Manor Care Health Services Dallastown, at the age of 76. She was the wife of the late Lonnie E. "Pin" Frey, who entered into rest on January 23, 2010.
She was born in Windsor on March 24, 1943 and was the daughter of the late Nelson and Flossie (Reever) Glatfelter, and the step daughter to the late Betty Glatfelter. Shirley was a coordinator at Fincor Electronics in York, where she retired in 2007, after many years of service. Shirley loved the beach, going out to dinner with family and friends, spending time with her family and traveling. Shirley was a member of Christ United Methodist Church of Yorkana.
Shirley leaves her three daughters to cherish her memory, Kimberly J. Frey of Windsor, Jodi M. Smeltzer and her husband Dwayne of Windsor and Tracey R. Ness and her husband Greg of York. She was the loving grandmother to; Cory Crone, Jesse Smeltzer and his wife Erin, Jared Smeltzer and his companion Ally Senft, Zachary Ness and Hunter Ness and great grandmother to; Harper and Reese. Shirley has a sister, Elaine Snyder and her husband Dean of Red Lion, a step sister, Janet Smuck and husband Darryl of Red Lion, and three sister-in-law, Lorraine Glatfelter of Red Lion, Theda Knaub of Dallastown and Brenda Dabler and husband Jeff of Red Lion, along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Walter Glatfelter.
There will be no viewing. Cremation took place with Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion. A Memorial Service to Honor and Praise Shirley's life will be held on Wednesday, July 17th at 6 pm, at Christ United Methodist Church of Yorkana, 5 Main Street, with her pastor, Rev. Jason Guillaume, officiating. Family and friends are invited to share their condolences from 5-6 pm at the church, prior to the start of the service. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered to: giftoflife.org/contrib
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 15, 2019