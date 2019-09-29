|
Shirley Graham
WRIGHTSVILLE - Shirley M. Graham, 84, of Lower Windsor Township, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 at her residence. She was the wife of Dean L. Graham.
A graveside service will be held at noon on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Craley Cemetery. Pastor Mark Fillmore will be officiating at the service. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 35 Gotham Place in Red Lion is in charge of the arrangements.
Mrs. Graham was born in Chanceford Township on March 15, 1935, the daughter of the late Luther and Verna (Emenheiser) Keller. She retired from Eastern York School District.
Mrs. Graham attended Ebenezer Baptist Church in Wrightsville. She was a NASCAR, Jeff Gordon fan, loved her pet cats, country music, and enjoyed breakfast out and going to Red Lobster.
Along with her husband, Mrs. Graham leaves a daughter, Janice E. Graham and her husband, Randy of Mt. Wolf; two grandchildren, Angie Lefever and her husband, Richard and Brandon Bortner and his wife Danielle; a great grandson, Alex Lefever, two sisters-in-Law, Donna Hoke and Norma Keller as well as nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Preston G. Keller.
Memorial contributions may be made to SPCA, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406 or Ebenezer Baptist Church, 2100 Fishing Creek Rd., Wrightsville, PA 17363. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 29, 2019