Services
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Craley Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Graham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Graham


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Graham Obituary
Shirley Graham

WRIGHTSVILLE - Shirley M. Graham, 84, of Lower Windsor Township, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 at her residence. She was the wife of Dean L. Graham.

A graveside service will be held at noon on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Craley Cemetery. Pastor Mark Fillmore will be officiating at the service. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 35 Gotham Place in Red Lion is in charge of the arrangements.

Mrs. Graham was born in Chanceford Township on March 15, 1935, the daughter of the late Luther and Verna (Emenheiser) Keller. She retired from Eastern York School District.

Mrs. Graham attended Ebenezer Baptist Church in Wrightsville. She was a NASCAR, Jeff Gordon fan, loved her pet cats, country music, and enjoyed breakfast out and going to Red Lobster.

Along with her husband, Mrs. Graham leaves a daughter, Janice E. Graham and her husband, Randy of Mt. Wolf; two grandchildren, Angie Lefever and her husband, Richard and Brandon Bortner and his wife Danielle; a great grandson, Alex Lefever, two sisters-in-Law, Donna Hoke and Norma Keller as well as nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Preston G. Keller.

Memorial contributions may be made to SPCA, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406 or Ebenezer Baptist Church, 2100 Fishing Creek Rd., Wrightsville, PA 17363. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now