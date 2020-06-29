Shirley H. Staman, 75, of Columbia passed away on June 28th, 2020. She was born in York to her late father and the late Anna Grimm and was a lifelong resident of this area. Shirley loved her job and worked for more than 20 years at Wyeth Labs before her eventual retirement. She also enjoyed frequent girl weekends to Williamsburg, VA and family vacations to Myrtle Beach, SC. Shirley adored her family and treasured spending time with her grandchildren. She will be missed especially for her wit and sense of humor.Shirley leaves behind her husband of almost 56 years, Stephen Staman of Columbia; two daughters, Heidi Staman of Marietta, Carol, wife of Paul Walters of Marietta; two grandchildren, Justin Kise and Eve Jeffries both of Marietta; three great grandchildren; two siblings, Sandra Ambrose of York and Albert Trimmer of Dover. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three siblings, Wanda, Mary Ann, and Charles.A graveside service for Shirley will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 2nd, 2020 at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St, Columbia, PA 17512. If attending please wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr, Lancaster, PA 17604. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville