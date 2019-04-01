|
|
Shirley J. Keeports
Red Lion - Shirley J. (May) Keeports, 90, died on Friday, March 29, 2019 at York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Richard R. Keeports who died on March 26, 2009. The couple wed on Christmas Eve. 1947.
Services for Mrs. Keeports are private at the convenience of the family. Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Pl., Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.
Born on November 8, 1928 in East Prospect, she was the daughter of the late George May and DeEtta (Newcomer) May Trimmer. Shirley worked at the former Redco Corp. for over 45 years until her retirement.
She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Red Lion. Shirley was also a member and past President of the Red Lion Historical Society and a recipient of the Catherine Myer Award in 2000.
Mrs. Keeports is survived by two sons, Rodney Keeports and his wife, Kathy of Red Lion and Rick Keeports of Pipersville; sister, Jaqueline Jacobs and her husband, Earl of Spring Grove; one nephew; and five nieces.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 1, 2019