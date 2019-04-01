Services
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Keeports
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley J. Keeports


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shirley J. Keeports Obituary
Shirley J. Keeports

Red Lion - Shirley J. (May) Keeports, 90, died on Friday, March 29, 2019 at York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Richard R. Keeports who died on March 26, 2009. The couple wed on Christmas Eve. 1947.

Services for Mrs. Keeports are private at the convenience of the family. Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Pl., Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.

Born on November 8, 1928 in East Prospect, she was the daughter of the late George May and DeEtta (Newcomer) May Trimmer. Shirley worked at the former Redco Corp. for over 45 years until her retirement.

She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Red Lion. Shirley was also a member and past President of the Red Lion Historical Society and a recipient of the Catherine Myer Award in 2000.

Mrs. Keeports is survived by two sons, Rodney Keeports and his wife, Kathy of Red Lion and Rick Keeports of Pipersville; sister, Jaqueline Jacobs and her husband, Earl of Spring Grove; one nephew; and five nieces.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.

Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now